TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

_____

347 FPUS54 KAMA 240726

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

TXZ012-017-241300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust through

the day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-241300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming around 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-241300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-241300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust

through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-241300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ008-241300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-241300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-241300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-241300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-241300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-241300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-241300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Blowing dust through the day.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ013-241300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-241300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ014-241300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-241300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-241300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-241300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

125 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming

west around 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather