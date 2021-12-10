TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

TXZ012-017-110100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-110100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 20 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ001-110100-

Dallam-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, and Conlen

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Windy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ006-110100-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley, Channing, and Romero

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting

to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ002-110100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-110100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-110100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-110100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ004-110100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-110100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-110100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-110100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-110100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming west 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-110100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming west 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ013-110100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-110100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-110100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ019-110100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 30 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-110100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-110100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

325 AM CST Fri Dec 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

