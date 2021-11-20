TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021 _____ 025 FPUS54 KAMA 200741 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 TXZ012-017-201300- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ317-201300- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ002-201300- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ007-201300- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ003-201300- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ008-201300- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ004-201300- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ009-201300- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ005-201300- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ010-201300- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ011-201300- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ016-201300- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ013-201300- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ018-201300- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ014-201300- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ019-201300- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ015-201300- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ020-201300- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 140 AM CST Sat Nov 20 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. 