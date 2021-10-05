TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

_____

673 FPUS54 KAMA 050821

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

TXZ012-017-060100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-060100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the morning, then shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-060100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-060100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-060100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-060100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-060100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-060100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-060100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-060100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-060100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ016-060100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ013-060100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-060100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-060100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-060100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-060100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-060100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

320 AM CDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

