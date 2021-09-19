TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021 _____ 368 FPUS54 KAMA 190811 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 TXZ012-017-200100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ317-200100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ002-200100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ007-200100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ003-200100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ008-200100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ004-200100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-200100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ005-200100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-200100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ011-200100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ016-200100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ013-200100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ018-200100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ014-200100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ019-200100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ015-200100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ020-200100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 310 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$