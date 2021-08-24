TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 23, 2021

114 FPUS54 KAMA 240829

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

TXZ012-017-250115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ317-250115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ002-250115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-250115-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-250115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-250115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-250115-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-250115-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-250115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-250115-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ011-250115-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-250115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-250115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ018-250115-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ014-250115-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-250115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ015-250115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ020-250115-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

329 AM CDT Tue Aug 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

