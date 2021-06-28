TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021 _____ 916 FPUS54 KAMA 280731 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 TXZ012-017-290115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ317-290115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ002-290115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ007-290115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ003-290115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ008-290115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ004-290115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ009-290115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ005-290115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-290115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ011-290115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ016-290115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ013-290115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ018-290115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ014-290115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ019-290115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ015-290115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ020-290115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 231 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. 