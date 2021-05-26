TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

TXZ012-017-270115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ317-270115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ002-270115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ007-270115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ003-270115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ008-270115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ004-270115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ009-270115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ005-270115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ010-270115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ011-270115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ016-270115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ013-270115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ018-270115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ014-270115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ019-270115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ015-270115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ020-270115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

324 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

