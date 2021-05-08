TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021 _____ 602 FPUS54 KAMA 080847 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 TXZ012-017-090130- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ317-090130- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ002-090130- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ007-090130- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ003-090130- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ008-090130- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ004-090130- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ009-090130- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ005-090130- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ010-090130- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ011-090130- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ016-090130- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ013-090130- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ018-090130- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-090130- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ019-090130- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ015-090130- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ020-090130- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 347 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ 02 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather