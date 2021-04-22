TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ 477 FPUS54 KAMA 220834 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 TXZ012-017-230115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ317-230115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ002-230115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ007-230115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ003-230115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ008-230115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ004-230115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ009-230115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ005-230115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ010-230115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ011-230115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ016-230115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ013-230115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ018-230115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ014-230115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ019-230115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ015-230115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ020-230115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 334 AM CDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather