TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

508 FPUS54 KAMA 120749

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

TXZ012-017-130115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ317-130115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ002-130115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ007-130115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-130115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ008-130115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-130115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-130115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-130115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-130115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-130115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-130115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-130115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ018-130115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ014-130115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-130115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-130115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ020-130115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

249 AM CDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

