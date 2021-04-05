TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021 _____ 390 FPUS54 KAMA 050834 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 TXZ012-017-060115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ317-060115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ002-060115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ007-060115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ003-060115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ008-060115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ004-060115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ009-060115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ005-060115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ010-060115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ011-060115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ016-060115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ013-060115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ018-060115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-060115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ019-060115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-060115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ020-060115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 334 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 