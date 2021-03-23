TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

972 FPUS54 KAMA 230836

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

TXZ012-017-240115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Light rain and light snow likely in the morning,

then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ317-240115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ002-240115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of light snow

in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-240115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning,

then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ003-240115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ008-240115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-240115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ009-240115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in

the afternoon. Cooler. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ005-240115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-240115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in

the afternoon. Cooler. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ011-240115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow with light rain likely in the morning,

then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ016-240115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow with light rain likely in the morning,

then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ013-240115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, colder.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ018-240115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-240115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ019-240115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-240115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-240115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather