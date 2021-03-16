TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 946 FPUS54 KAMA 160829 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 TXZ012-017-170115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ317-170115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ002-170115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then light snow with possible rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Very windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ007-170115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Light snow with possible rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with light snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Very windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ003-170115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ008-170115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with light rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ004-170115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light snow with possible rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ009-170115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-170115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with light rain likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and light snow in the morning, then light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-170115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then light snow likely and chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ011-170115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ016-170115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-170115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely and chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ018-170115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the evening, then clear with a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ014-170115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light rain and light snow in the afternoon. Very windy. Much colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-170115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ015-170115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ020-170115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 329 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$