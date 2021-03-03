TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

305 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

