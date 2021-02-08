TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Areas of freezing fog after

midnight. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 16. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle in

the evening. Areas of light freezing drizzle after midnight.

Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the night. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 15. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to

12 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 3. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the night. Areas of freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around

4. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill readings 2 below to

12 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Lowest wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 2. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle through

the day. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle

through the night. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 17. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 6. Wind chill readings 10 below to

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings

7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Widespread light freezing drizzle in

the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 7 below to

3 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Areas of light freezing drizzle in

the morning, then patchy light freezing drizzle in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 11.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle through the day. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 8 below to

2 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

453 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

