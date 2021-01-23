TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

TXZ012-017-240115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ317-240115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ002-240115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely

and chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers and slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance

of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain

and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ007-240115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible

freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers, rain showers and light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ003-240115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then snow showers likely with

possible rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ008-240115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible

freezing rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers, light freezing rain and slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ004-240115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely, chance of light

freezing rain and rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ009-240115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely with possible freezing rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ005-240115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of light freezing rain in

the evening, then snow showers, rain showers and chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ010-240115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible freezing rain and

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers with possible

freezing rain, snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-240115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ016-240115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ013-240115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

freezing fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers, light freezing rain and

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ018-240115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing

fog and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers, slight chance of snow

showers and chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-240115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely with possible freezing rain,

snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-240115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers with possible snow showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-240115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely with possible snow showers,

thunderstorms and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ020-240115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

314 AM CST Sat Jan 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

