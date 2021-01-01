TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

872 FPUS54 KAMA 010847

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

247 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

