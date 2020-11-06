TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

594 FPUS54 KAMA 060817

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-070115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-070115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers, slight chance of

light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-070115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-070115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-070115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ004-070115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-070115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ005-070115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ010-070115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ011-070115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-070115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ018-070115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ014-070115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ019-070115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ015-070115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-070115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

217 AM CST Fri Nov 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

