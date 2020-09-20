TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

190 FPUS54 KAMA 200840

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

