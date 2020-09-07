TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 6, 2020

930 FPUS54 KAMA 070810

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

TXZ012-017-080115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-080115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-080115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-080115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-080115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-080115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around

70. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ004-080115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-080115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-080115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ010-080115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ011-080115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-080115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ013-080115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-080115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-080115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-080115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-080115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ020-080115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

310 AM CDT Mon Sep 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

