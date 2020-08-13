TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

189 FPUS54 KAMA 130900

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

TXZ012-017-140115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

...RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ317-140115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ002-140115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ007-140115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ003-140115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ008-140115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 105. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ004-140115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ009-140115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. North winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ005-140115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ010-140115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ011-140115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ016-140115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ013-140115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 104. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ018-140115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ014-140115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ019-140115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

TXZ015-140115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ020-140115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

400 AM CDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

