TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020

974 FPUS54 KAMA 090836

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

TXZ012-017-100115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ317-100115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ002-100115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-100115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-100115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-100115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ004-100115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-100115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ005-100115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-100115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ011-100115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ016-100115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-100115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ018-100115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-100115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ019-100115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-100115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ020-100115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

$$

