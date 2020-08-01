TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020

429 FPUS54 KAMA 010803

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the morning,

then shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

303 AM CDT Sat Aug 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

