Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ317-290115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ002-290115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-290115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-290115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-290115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ004-290115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-290115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ005-290115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-290115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-290115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ016-290115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ013-290115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ018-290115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ014-290115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ019-290115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ015-290115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ020-290115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

354 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

