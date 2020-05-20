TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

666 FPUS54 KAMA 200809

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

309 AM CDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather