TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
308 AM CDT Sat Apr 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
