TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
952 FPUS54 KAMA 080627
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
TXZ012-017-090115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ317-090115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ002-090115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ007-090115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ003-090115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ008-090115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ004-090115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ009-090115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ005-090115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ010-090115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ011-090115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ016-090115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ013-090115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ018-090115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ014-090115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ019-090115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ015-090115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ020-090115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
127 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
