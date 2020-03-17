TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog

through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through

the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and areas of drizzle in the evening, then patchy drizzle after

midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through

the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of

rain showers, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening,

then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through

the day. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after

midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through

the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and

areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of drizzle in the morning,

then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.

Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog

through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, thunderstorms likely and areas

of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog through

the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, thunderstorms likely and patchy

drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

