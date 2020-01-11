TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

341 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

