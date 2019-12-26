TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

492 FPUS54 KAMA 260901

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

TXZ012-017-270130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ317-270130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ002-270130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

light rain after midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ007-270130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ003-270130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light

freezing rain, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ008-270130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ004-270130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely and slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ009-270130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-270130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of light rain and slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ010-270130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-270130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ016-270130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain in the morning, then light rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow in the evening. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-270130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ018-270130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ014-270130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ019-270130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ015-270130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ020-270130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

301 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Light rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then light rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather