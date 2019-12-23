TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
TXZ012-017-240130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ317-240130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ002-240130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely
in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ007-240130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ003-240130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ008-240130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light
rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ004-240130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ009-240130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ005-240130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ010-240130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ011-240130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the
morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ016-240130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely
in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ013-240130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ018-240130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in
the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ014-240130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ019-240130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light
rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ015-240130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ020-240130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,
then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
