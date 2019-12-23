TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

621 FPUS54 KAMA 231016

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

TXZ012-017-240130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ317-240130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ002-240130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ007-240130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ003-240130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ008-240130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ004-240130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ009-240130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ005-240130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ010-240130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ011-240130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ016-240130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely

in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ013-240130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ018-240130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and light rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ014-240130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ019-240130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ015-240130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ020-240130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

416 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,

then light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

