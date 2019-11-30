TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

235 FPUS54 KAMA 300852

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ012-017-010115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-010115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ001-010115-

Dallam-

Including the city of Dalhart

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ006-010115-

Hartley-

Including the cities of Hartley and Channing

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-010115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-010115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-010115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-010115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-010115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-010115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-010115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-010115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-010115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-010115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 19. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-010115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-010115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-010115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph becoming 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-010115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-010115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-010115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

252 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs around 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

