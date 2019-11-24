TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow or slight chance

of light rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting

to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow or light rain likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light snow or light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers and rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain or

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph becoming 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow or light rain likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow in

the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain or light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or light snow likely in the

evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain or light snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

