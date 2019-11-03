TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019
097 FPUS54 KAMA 030956
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
TXZ012-017-040115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ317-040115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the
morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ002-040115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ007-040115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ003-040115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ008-040115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ004-040115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ009-040115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ005-040115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ010-040115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light
freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ011-040115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ016-040115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ013-040115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in
the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ018-040115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ014-040115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ019-040115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ015-040115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Colder.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ020-040115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
356 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
