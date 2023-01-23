WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 941 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...A BAND OF SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN BERGEN...WESTERN PASSAIC...PUTNAM...ROCKLAND...NORTHERN WESTCHESTER...AND ORANGE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of light to moderate snow will develop over the area through 1030 am which will reduce visibilities to one half to one mile at times. Temperatures will drop to freezing, allowing for snow to start accumulating on untreated and roads as well. One to two inches of snowfall is likely across this area, particularly across the highest elevations, before snow begins to taper off early to mid afternoon. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Newburgh, Middletown, West Milford, Peekskill, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Port Jervis, Monroe, Lake Carmel, Walden, West Point, Warwick, Goshen and Sloatsburg. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4149 7475 4150 7448 4163 7426 4158 7413 4161 7413 4158 7405 4159 7395 4153 7400 4144 7398 4149 7393 4152 7359 4122 7394 4098 7428 4102 7443 4105 7445 4104 7450 4109 7450 4120 7437 4136 7469 4144 7476 TIME...MOT...LOC 1433Z 283DEG 16KT 4186 7424 4133 7449 4090 7480 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather