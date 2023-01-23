WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

941 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...A BAND OF SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN BERGEN...WESTERN

PASSAIC...PUTNAM...ROCKLAND...NORTHERN WESTCHESTER...AND ORANGE

COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of light to moderate snow will develop over the

area through 1030 am which will reduce visibilities to one half to

one mile at times. Temperatures will drop to freezing, allowing for

snow to start accumulating on untreated and roads as well. One to

two inches of snowfall is likely across this area, particularly

across the highest elevations, before snow begins to taper off early

to mid afternoon.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Newburgh, Middletown, West Milford, Peekskill, Ringwood, Pompton

Lakes, Suffern, Port Jervis, Monroe, Lake Carmel, Walden, West

Point, Warwick, Goshen and Sloatsburg.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to

reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4149 7475 4150 7448 4163 7426 4158 7413

4161 7413 4158 7405 4159 7395 4153 7400

4144 7398 4149 7393 4152 7359 4122 7394

4098 7428 4102 7443 4105 7445 4104 7450

4109 7450 4120 7437 4136 7469 4144 7476

TIME...MOT...LOC 1433Z 283DEG 16KT 4186 7424 4133 7449 4090 7480

