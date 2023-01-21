WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 703 PM EST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EST SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding will be possible with the Monday morning high tide cycle. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather