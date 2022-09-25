WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

947 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union,

southeastern Bergen, Essex, Richmond, Kings and New York (Manhattan)

Counties through 1030 PM EDT...

At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Jersey City, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Passaic, Bayonne, Hoboken,

Bloomfield, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit,

Lyndhurst and Millburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4057 7402 4060 7403 4057 7406 4058 7421

4059 7421 4060 7422 4059 7429 4061 7431

4060 7436 4072 7440 4076 7436 4076 7438

4080 7437 4082 7433 4090 7413 4089 7412

4094 7401 4058 7383 4058 7385 4057 7387

TIME...MOT...LOC 0147Z 252DEG 37KT 4072 7408

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather