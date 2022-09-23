WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

942 PM EDT Fri Sep 23 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to

11 feet tonight in the surf zone, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft

Saturday morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast

Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 11 AM EDT Saturday.

For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will result in widespread beach

flooding, areas of dune base erosion, localized washovers,

dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Life- threatening rip

currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone.

Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip

currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into

deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with

you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax

and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in

a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face

the shore and yell or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather