WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 23, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

433 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6

to 11 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current

Risk, dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast

Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to 6 AM

EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion and overwash. Life-threatening rip

currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone.

Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip

currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into

deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with

you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax

and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in

a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face

the shore and yell or wave for help.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara county.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.

EVENING...

* WHERE...Beaches of Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Beaches of Southern Erie county.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

