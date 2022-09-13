WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 652 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following counties, in southern Connecticut, Fairfield. In southeast New York, Bronx and Westchester. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather