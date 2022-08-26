WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

655 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk

County through 745 PM EDT...

At 654 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hauppauge, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph and isolated lightning strikes.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Isolated lightning strikes will pose a danger to those

outdoors.

Locations impacted include...

Brentwood, Centereach, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Patchogue,

Middle Island, Coram, Holbrook, Sayville, Farmingville, Yaphank,

Central Islip, East Patchogue and Lake Ronkonkoma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4071 7298 4073 7295 4074 7301 4072 7303

4076 7328 4082 7329 4094 7289 4070 7292

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 270DEG 18KT 4079 7320

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather