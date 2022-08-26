WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 239 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fairfield and central Westchester Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Canaan, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bridgeport, Stamford, Norwalk, Danbury, Milford, Shelton, New Canaan, Newtown, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stratford, Trumbull, Westport, Ridgefield and Darien. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Connecticut...and southeastern New York. LAT...LON 4127 7309 4125 7309 4122 7311 4102 7346 4099 7355 4107 7371 4145 7334 TIME...MOT...LOC 1839Z 226DEG 27KT 4115 7351 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clinton, northeastern Essex, southwestern Grand Isle and west central Chittenden Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Peasleeville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Peasleeville, Keeseville, Port Kent, South Hero, Colchester, Black Brook, Brown Point, South Plattsburgh, Valcour Island, Spoon Bay, Providence Island, Stave Island, Sunset Island, Ausable Point, Day Point and Hatch Point. This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 135 and 149. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 4445 7377 4468 7368 4462 7325 4443 7332 TIME...MOT...LOC 1841Z 286DEG 16KT 4458 7362 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather