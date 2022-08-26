WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1227 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Orange County through 115 PM EDT... At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huguenot, or 7 miles east of Port Jervis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Middletown, Warwick, Goshen, Florida, Huguenot, Unionville, Scotchtown, Mechanicstown, Westtown, Slate Hill, Pine Island and New Hampton. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4146 7463 4149 7429 4122 7431 4131 7459 4134 7466 TIME...MOT...LOC 1626Z 267DEG 14KT 4138 7455 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Columbia, Albany, east central Schoharie and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 115 PM EDT... At 1230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Berne, or 15 miles west of Delmar, moving east at 30 mph. Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar, Menands, Westerlo, Ravena, Berne, Voorheesville, Castleton-On-Hudson, West Sand Lake, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Selkirk, Wynantskill, North Greenbush, New Scotland and Coeymans. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 24. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4272 7359 4245 7358 4248 7423 4266 7424 TIME...MOT...LOC 1630Z 268DEG 25KT 4258 7414 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather