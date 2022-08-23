WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

213 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR WESTERN SUFFOLK COUNTY...

At 213 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated earlier thunderstorms

produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5

inches of rain have fallen. While additional heavy rain is not

expected, runoff may still cause additional flash flooding.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by earlier thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Huntington Station, Huntington, Northport, Centerport, Cold Spring

Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood, Fort

Salonga, South Huntington and Sunken Meadow State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

