WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

700 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR HUDSON...EASTERN PASSAIC...

NORTHERN UNION...SOUTHERN BERGEN...ESSEX...BRONX...KINGS AND NEW YORK

(MANHATTAN) COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and

heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

