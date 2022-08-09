WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 651 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, Nassau, New York (Manhattan) and Queens. * WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Flushing, Mott Haven, Levittown, East Tremont, Hackensack, Plainview, Garden City, Lyndhurst, Syosset, Mineola, Rutherford, Secaucus, Westbury, Ridgefield, Great Neck, Throgs Neck Bridge, Laguardia Airport, RFK Bridge, Midtown Manhattan and Harlem. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather