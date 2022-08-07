WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

729 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fairfield,

west central New Haven and northern Westchester Counties through 815

PM EDT...

At 728 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ridgefield, or 7 miles south of Danbury, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Danbury, Shelton, Newtown, Stratford, Trumbull, Ridgefield, Monroe,

Bethel, Wilton, Seymour, Derby, Weston, Redding, Georgetown and

Ansonia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4128 7308 4126 7309 4127 7311 4125 7315

4124 7314 4122 7317 4123 7320 4123 7325

4122 7326 4123 7328 4122 7330 4121 7355

4136 7359 4137 7355 4138 7354 4144 7310

TIME...MOT...LOC 2328Z 265DEG 16KT 4129 7348

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

