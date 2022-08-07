WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 212 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, Union, Essex and Richmond Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Plainfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Plainfield, Bloomfield, Linden, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Secaucus, Harrison, Port Richmond and Kearny. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4057 7421 4059 7421 4060 7422 4059 7429 4061 7431 4059 7445 4062 7442 4066 7440 4067 7440 4066 7445 4068 7445 4073 7438 4076 7436 4076 7437 4091 7418 4085 7412 4079 7415 4076 7409 4080 7406 4071 7403 TIME...MOT...LOC 1812Z 231DEG 22KT 4058 7444 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather