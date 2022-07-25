WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

1240 PM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen,

Essex, Hudson and Passaic. In southeast New York, Bronx, New York

(Manhattan) and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and creeks. Ponding of water in urban or

other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1240 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall rates of 1 1/2 inch

per hour have been estimated by radar and observed.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Newark, Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Passaic, White

Plains, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, East Tremont,

Hackensack, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Lyndhurst,

Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield and Dobbs Ferry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

